Dodgers' Struggling Reliever Claimed by American League's Worst Team
The Los Angeles Dodgers recently designated Yoendrys Gómez for assignment, who was claimed by the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. Outfielder Greg Jones was released in a corresponding move by Chicago.
Gomez struggled in his three games with the Dodgers, posting a 14.54 ERA over 4.1 innings pitched. After making 12 appearances for the New York Yankees dating back to 2023, Gomez was DFA'd by New York at the end of April, as the Dodgers then claimed him off of waivers three days later.
Gomez posted a 2.70 ERA with the Yankees before being DFA'd, throwing five strikeouts in 10 innings. The signs of command issues were evident as he also allowed nine walks, three earned runs, and five hits in that time.
The right-hander's first outing for the Dodgers was effective, given his four strikeouts and four hits on the way to being credited with a save for his three innings on the bump.
The same couldn't be said about his two most recent games in a Dodgers uniform.
Over just 1.1 innings pitched over those next two appearances, Gomez allowed seven earned runs, six hits, and two walks as his batters faced had an average of .546 against him in that span.
Last season, Gomez saw far more success in Triple-A as he threw a 3.67 ERA over 83.1 innings pitched. He added 93 strikeouts to 39 walks and 1.164 WHIP.
Gomez has been in the Yankees system since he was 17 years old. Now, at 25, a change in scenery in Chicago may prove to be more positive for his development.
Not to mention, Gomez's last two appearances in The Show have been with two of the most prolific franchises in baseball. The lessened pressure to produce in Chicago certainly has the potential to lead to a lowered ERA for the right-hander.
