Dodgers' Tanner Scott Doesn't Mince Words Amid Nightmare Season
Los Angeles Dodgers closer Tanner Scott didn't hold back when speaking about his recent poor run of form following the team's 5-1 extra-innings loss to the San Francisco Giants.
After walking Jung Hoo Lee on a pitch which very well could have been called a strike, Scott and the Dodgers intentionally walked Casey Schmitt to get to .220 hitter Patrick Bailey. Bailey hit a walk-off grand slam, just his sixth homer of the season.
“Gave up a bad pitch to a hitter that can hit fastballs. It cost us again,” Scott said. “I’m tired of it happening.
“It’s terrible. I’m having the worst year of my life. I gotta be better.”
More news: Dodgers Meeting With Roki Sasaki Amid Uncertain Future
The closer has struggled over the whole season, but perhaps more over the last week or so than ever. Scott allowed back-to-back walk-offs against the Baltimore Orioles on Sept. 5 and 6.
Friday's antics brought the $72 million man's ERA above 5.00 for the first time since April first, and this would be the worst season ERA he has had since 2021 with the O's. The last few months have been especially disastrous, as Scott had an 8.10 ERA in July before heading to the injured list, a 9.00 ERA in August after returning, and has a 21.60 ERA through four appearances in September.
“I don’t know if I’m tipping or what, but they’re on everything. It sucks,” he said.
“It was a fastball above the zone. Maybe I’m tipping. I have no friggin’ clue right now.”
More news: Dave Roberts Reveals Ultimatum on Struggling Dodgers Bullpen
Despite the recent results, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed he still has faith that Scott can turn things around.
“He’s going through it right now,” Roberts said. “We’ve just got to continue to try to give him confidence and when the time’s right, run him out there and expect good things to happen and expect it to turn.
“Certainly it doesn’t feel good giving up runs in any capacity. He’s one of our highest-leverage guys, so a lot of times when it doesn’t go well, the game is in the balance. There’s obviously outside noise, but inside the clubhouse, guys believe in him. I believe in him. We’re going to need him. That’s just the facts. We’re going to need him.”
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.