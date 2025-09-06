Dodgers' Tanner Scott Doesn't Mince Words Regarding His Brutal Season
Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Tanner Scott, with eight blown saves on the year, was called upon to enter a tied game in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Baltimore Orioles were threatening to hand the Dodgers their fourth consecutive loss, and although a blown save wasn't charged due to the game being tied, Scott allowed a walk-off home run at Camden Yards.
The All-Star inked a four-year, $72 million deal this offseason after a 2024 campaign that included a 1.75 ERA across his 72 innings of works.
So far in 2025, he has a 4.56 ERA across 51 appearances. Scott spoke after Friday's game and the disappointment he has felt this year, especially after the rest of the pitching roster allowed just one earned run in the series opener.
More news: Dodgers Make Another Surprise Shohei Ohtani Pitching Announcement vs Orioles
“For everyone that threw tonight and was great, for that to happen, it just sucks," Scott said. "It sucks. It feels terrible. And I have to figure it out. Because baseball hates me right now.
“I just keep making terrible pitch selections right when it matters, and it’s costing us every time."
Manager Dave Roberts also spoke on his All-Star reliever and noted the pitch selection playing into the dissapointing outing.
“I thought tonight he threw the ball well,” Roberts said. “It was one of those things where you’ve got count leverage on a guy, you’ve got to expand and go for the swing-and-miss. I just thought right there he didn’t make a good pitch. The guy put a good swing on it. I thought in totality the stuff was good but, yeah, the one pitch when you get 1-2 and you make a bad pitch – he made us pay for it.”
More news: Dodgers Have Made Decision on Will Smith's IL Stint
When it comes to Scott's pitching this year, he is still one of the best in terms of getting batters to swing outside of the strike zone, doing so 35.8 percent of the time, placing him in the 98th percentile in MLB.
Something Scott has proven to be one of the worst at in baseball is how fast his batters take his offerings when given a chance. His average exit velocity of 91.2 mph ranks in just the eighth percentile in MLB.
The exit velocity on the walk-off home was 109.3 mph and traveled 433 feet.
There are tons of areas in Scott's game to improve upon, especially before October, but perhaps his pitch mix and as Roberts said, work on his swing-and-miss offerings, things can start to turn around at the perfect time.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.