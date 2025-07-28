Dodgers Targeting Impact Bat as Trade Deadline Nears, Says Insider
As the Los Angeles Dodgers approach the trade deadline, they are seen as major buyers around the league.
Although there are a few different avenues that the Dodgers can go down as the end of the month approaches, The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya recently linked a pair of power bats to LA.
The outfield has been a place that can use an upgrade for the defending champs both offensively and defensively. The two targets that have reportedly been on the Dodgers' radar are Minnesota Twins center fielder Harrison Bader and St. Louis Cardinals left fielder/second baseman Brendan Donovan.
Bader is an immediate upgrade defensively, ranking in the 93rd percentile in terms of Outs Above Average among qualified defenders, as well as above-average sprint speed, grading out in the 82nd percentile across MLB.
In terms of offensive production, Bader has a .255 batting average with a .777 OPS in his first year on the Twins. Since the start of June, he has been hitting just .230, but his contributions on defense and relatively higher barrel percentage (ranking in the 71st percentile among active hitters) are likely the reasons that the Dodgers are interested.
As for Donovan, he shows his value with his bat and through his versatility on defense.
Donovan is hitting .288/.358/.421 with a .780 OPS, enough to earn him an All-Star selection this season. On defense, the 28-year-old from Germany can play around the infield and outfield, allowing the Dodgers to have more flexibility.
Although he can play all around the diamond, Donovan has an Outs Above Average ranking of -2, putting him in just the 20th percentile across the majors. If the Dodgers were to strike a deal for the Cardinal, he would be able to slide around on defense and bring value as a left-handed batter.
