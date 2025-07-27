Dodgers Predicted to Land Dominant Reliever in Major Trade Deadline Move
All eyes are on the Los Angeles Dodgers as the trade deadline creeps closer and LA is known to be a major buyer ahead of the final two months of the regular season.
With so many rumors, predictions, and just about everything in between, Dodgers insider Noah Camras recently predicted that LA will land a feared right-handed reliever to help out a struggling bullpen.
When it comes to relief pitching at the trade deadline, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman is known to despise buying in July. The prices soar to astronomic rates for bullpen pieces in the summer as selling teams understand other clubs are desperate to contend.
The Dodgers have been burned in the past, parting ways with prospects like Yordan Alvarez, Oneil Cruz, and Zack McKinstry for deals that made sense for the current team, but the production a few seasons later made LA look bad in retrospect, but Miami Marlins relief pitcher Anthony Bender might just prove to be worth another major risk.
Bender has 1.87 ERA across 44 appearances this season. Especially with Tanner Scott recently adding to the list of pitchers shelved away on the injured list, Bender can prove to be a valuable bullpen addition.
Bender is under team control until 2028, which can prove to be a more worthwhile addition for the Dodgers, but may also require a larger haul than, say, a pitcher with an expiring contract.
The Dodgers taking a big swing for a reliever at this point in the season makes sense for their plans in October. The current state of the pitching roster doesn't appear to be one that can take on the best of the best down the stretch.
A case can be made for additional pitchers looking to return from the IL before the postseason begins, but entrusting arms that are freshly back on the mound may not be the risk that the Dodgers want to take.
Trading for relief pitching, and doing so at a higher price at this point of the season than any other, might be the lesser of two evils in terms of risks the front office is willing to take.
