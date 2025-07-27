Dodgers Urged to Bring Back All-Star Fan Favorite in Trade Deadline Deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers are rumored to make a flurry of moves ahead of the trade deadline, but Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Shaikin theorized a deal that would bring a familiar face back to the bullpen at Dodger Stadium.
The pitching roster has been a mess for LA all year, but former Dodger and current Los Angeles Angels closer Kenley Jansen is just a quick trip down the I-5 Freeway away from a reunion.
Jansen told Shaikin on Friday that he thought he would play out the entirety of his MLB career with the team that first offered him a contract over two decades ago, back when he was a catching prospect (and doing so for Clayton Kershaw during rookie ball, at that).
“I thought I would play my whole career with the Dodgers,” Jansen said.
Jansen signed with the Atlanta Braves ahead of the 2022 campaign and inked a two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox the next season. He signed a one-year deal with the Angels this past offseason not only to inch closer to third all-time in career saves, but to help a franchise that hasn't played meaningful October baseball since 2014.
“I came here with one goal in mind,” Jansen said, “and the goal was to help this team turn around, to end that playoff drought. That’s what I’m here for."
As for the idea of flipping the four-time All-Star, Jansen is still focussed on his original goal.
“If they move me, I’d definitely feel disappointed we didn’t accomplish it.”
Things are looking quite bleak for the Angels in terms of postseason play as they are 4.5 games back from a highly competitive American League Wild Card race, but Jansen also told Shaikin that if he were to be traded, disappointment aside, he would do whatever it takes to get another ring.
“My goal is to win," he said. "You play for that, always. I understand there is a milestone I am close to. But, at the end of the day, it’s what you play for. You play to win. You play to win a World Series.
“If I have to go throw the sixth, seventh, eighth, I would do it. I’m a professional. I would do what I do best, and that is pitch.”
The Dodgers have a bullpen in need of more depth, and although there are more pieces on the way back from the injured list over the next two months, the risk of relying on players fresh off the IL in October can prove harmful.
A Jansen reunion gets a fan favorite back at Chavez Ravine, a formidable arm in the bullpen, and perhaps the final piece needed to become baseball's first back-to-back champions in a quarter-century.
