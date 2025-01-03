Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez Considered Joining Other Team in Free Agency
After what may have felt like forever for some fans, the Los Angeles Dodgers re-signed free agent outfielder Teoscar Hernández. The three-time Silver Slugger agreed to a three-year, $66 million contract with the Dodgers.
Although Hernández made it clear he wanted to stay with the Dodgers, the 33-year-old explored options with other teams. Hernández, who has a wife and three children, said in an interview with Grandes en Los Deportes on YouTube that he prioritized his family when choosing a team to sign with.
The interview was conducted in Spanish. Although it is not a perfect translation, his statement translated to English reads:
“Free agency, not all players have the chance to reach that stage in their career. Obviously, for me, for my work group, and for my family, it was something very important to listen to what the Dodgers had to say. But we didn’t rule out the possibility of going to another team,” Hernández said in the interview. “At the end of the day, this is a business, and many times you try to find what’s best for your career and also for your family. In this case, the family influenced a lot in this decision to sign with the Dodgers again.”
Hernández also elected free agency last offseason after being traded to the Seattle Mariners in 2022. He searched for a multiyear deal but ultimately settled on a last-minute, single-season contract with the Dodgers in January.
But, this offseason was a different story for Hernández. The Dominican outfielder had his strongest season since 2021, grabbing the attention of many MLB teams. He won the Home Run Derby and became a National League All-Star, Silver Slugger, and a World Series champion all in one season.
“Some teams were willing to give me three or four years, but they didn’t make a concrete offer. They didn’t say how much,” Hernández said. “When they approached our group and asked what we were looking for, we told them, and they said they could reach the number of years we wanted. But some teams had to make a move, like trading or finding pitching first.”
The Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, and Seattle Mariners were all reportedly interested in signing Hernández before he finalized a deal with the Dodgers. Hernández has already played with the Blue Jays and Mariners at some point in his career.
But, in the end, the Dodgers and Hernández have reunited and have a goal of winning back-to-back World Series titles.
