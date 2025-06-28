Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez Reveals Plan for 2025 Home Run Derby

Aaron Coloma

Jul 15, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; National League outfielder Teoscar Hernandez of the Los Angeles Dodgers (37) poses with the trophy and third base coach Dino Ebel (91) after winning the 2024 Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez has decided against defending his Home Run Derby championship during the All-Star break this season.

Hernandez won the Home Run Derby in his first appearance in 2024 and beat out the Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. in the final round for the crown.

“With the injury that I had earlier this year, I don’t want to risk anything," said Hernandez. "So I’m going to stay put and not participate.”

Hernandez suffered a groin injury on May 6 and landed on the 10-day injured list. He spent just 13 days on the IL and returned to the team May 19 after a brief rehab stint with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.

This year's derby will mark the third consecutive year in which the previous year's champion will not appear to defend their title. The last player to do so was the New York Mets' Pete Alonso, who lost in the semifinals of the Derby in 2022 after his win in 2021.

Two players have already declared their participation in this years competition: MLB home runs leader Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners and Ronald Acuna Jr. of the hosting Atlanta Braves.

The Derby will be held Monday, July 14, the day before the All-Star Game.

Hernandez is making a wise choice because if the Dodgers were to lose their All-Star right fielder it could damage their season and give their division rivals the chance to sneak back into the race for first place.

The Dodgers lead the second-place San Francisco Giants by 6.5 games in the NL West, and the Dodgers want to maintain that distance as they try to defend their 2024 World Series Championship.

