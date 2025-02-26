Dodgers to Finally Get 3 Injured Stars Back This Week in Cactus League
Los Angeles Dodgers Freddie Freeman and Will Smith were scheduled to have live at-bats against minor-league pitchers again Tuesday.
Manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Freeman will make his Cactus League debut Thursday against the Colorado Rockies. Freeman, who underwent ankle surgery in December, is slated to start at designated hitter.
Shohei Ohtani and Smith are expected to suit up against the Los Angeles Angels Friday.
Smith has been struggling with an ankle injury since the start of camp, while Ohtani is still recovering from the left shoulder surgery he underwent in November.
"Smith said the issue only impacts him running and he hasn’t started a progression there just yet," according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. "But a sign of how minimal the issue is expected to be: Smith still caught Sasaki’s bullpen on Friday and took live batting practice off of Yamamoto and Knack."
The Dodgers will kick off their regular season ahead of most teams, with the two-game Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs starting on March 18. This gives Freeman, Ohtani, and Smith less than three weeks to prepare before the games begin to count.
Freeman has been running and doesn't appear to be bothered by his ankles.
“He ran yesterday and came in today feeling good,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said last week.
“I see next week as a good possibility to get him into a game. I don’t know when. Next week is broad, I understand that, but he’s trending in the right direction.”
Ohtani, coming off a 2024 NL MVP award, his first World Series title, and joining the exclusive 50-50 club, is now recovering from right elbow surgery he had in 2023. He’s expected to return to the mound about a month into the regular season.
Once all three sluggers get back in the lineup, the Dodgers should begin to look like the team they are expected to be this season.
