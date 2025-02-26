Yankees Pitcher Responds to Dodgers' Joe Kelly's Bashing: 'I Don't Know Him At All'
Gerrit Cole doesn’t understand why Joe Kelly keeps calling him out over a mistake in the World Series.
The latest shot from the Dodgers free agent compared Cole’s blunder to a Little League error.
“Knox’s 9-year-old travel team … every single one of them, kids who pitch one inning a week, bro, know how to get over [to first],” Kelly said on the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast. “They’re nine. And not one of them forgets to get over.”
Kelly didn’t stop there.
“I know who does forget,” he added. “It’s not the 9-year-old ZT Prospects. I wonder how ground balls are going [for the Yankees] this spring.”
When asked about it by Bob Klapisch of NJ Advanced Media, Cole responded.
“I don’t know him at all,” Cole said Saturday. “I don’t really know what he said, but I don’t mind. It’s hard for me to (react) with anything of substance, other than I’m really focused on this season.”
The mistake Kelly referenced happened during Game 5 of the World Series when Cole failed to cover first base during a key play in the Yankees’ fifth-inning meltdown. New York had a five-run lead but couldn’t hold off the Dodgers, who went on to win the title.
“It wasn’t for a lack of effort, I just misplayed the ball,” Cole said. “I didn’t get off in a position to get over to first base. It was just a mistake.”
Despite Kelly’s comments, Cole is focused on the future and hoping for another shot at the Dodgers.
“The reality is that we didn’t give ourselves a chance to overcome certain aspects (of the Dodgers’ dominance). Like, Kiké (Hernandez) consistently delivering at the plate, same for Mookie.
“And Freddie Freeman had the World Series of a lifetime. I mean, he had no home runs in the postseason up to that point, then hits four home runs against us.”
For Cole, the goal is simple: Getting back to the World Series and ensuring history doesn’t repeat itself.
