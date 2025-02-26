Dodgers to Pay Insane Amount of Deferred Amount Over Next 20 Years
The Los Angeles Dodgers will pay over $1 billion in deferred money over the span of 2028 to 2046.
With so much talent on one team, the front office had to get a little creative with how the millions — and in this case billion — of dollars are spread around the roster. Thanks to a rule that the MLB players' association rejected in 2021, the Dodgers can continue to cleverly divvy up the paychecks.
Seeing all the recent success in Los Angeles and the enormous contracts that are inked, the baseball world has started to grow weary of deferred money in contracts.
Although it is essentially the act of a player still getting the agreed-upon amount, just at a later date, some fans shutter at the term and have a growing disdain for a rule that Los Angeles utilizes more than other teams.
MLB even proposed during the June 2021 collective bargaining to put an end to this, but MLBPA chose to keep it.
Of the astronomic $1.051 billion owed in deferred payments from 2028-46, only eight players will be the recipients during that stretch.
Per the Associated Press, the highest payment point within that lucrative stretch for their players will be in 2038 and 2039 where Los Angeles will shell out $100.95 million.
The two players that got the Dodgers over the billion mark were the offseason signings of Tanner Scott and Teoscar Hernández. Scott inked a four-year, $72 million deal while Hernández was brought back on a three-year, $66 million deal.
Some of the other giant figures include reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani (owed $680 million from 2034-43), Mookie Betts ($115 million from 2033-44 plus $5 million from his signing bonus paid from 2033-35), newly acquired Cy Young award winner Blake Snell (owed $66 million from 2035-46), October hero Freddie Freeman ($57 million from 2028-40), catcher Will Smith (owed $50 million from 2034-43), and NLCS MVP Tommy Edman (owed $25 million from 2037-44).
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman light-heartedly discussed the payments after Snell's blockbuster signing this offseason. “It’s just how you account for it,” Friedman. “We’re not going to wake up in 2035 and (say): ‘Oh my God, that’s right. We have this money due.’ We’ll plan for it along the way.”
