Dodgers Are 'Frustrated' With Tyler Glasnow's Constant Injuries
The Los Angeles Dodgers have two starters, who opened the season in the rotation, on the injured list. Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell are both dealing with different injuries, and there's no timetable for their return.
The 2024 season was headlined by injury woes for the Dodgers, and the opening month of the 2025 campaign appears to be unraveling quite similarly.
Glasnow missed the postseason because of an elbow sprain, and it was certainly a huge disappointment the Dodgers had to enter October without their ace. This spring, the right-hander arrived to Camelback Ranch with one goal in mind: staying healthy.
The 31-year-old made mechanical adjustments in camp this spring in an effort to preserve his health. Manager Dave Roberts spoke about Glasnow's ramping up process at Camelback Ranch.
“I think with Tyler, my opinion is he gets too mechanical at times and not let his natural athleticism and compete kind of drive his outing,” Roberts said at the time. “I think this spring, that’s where he’s been. He’s freed himself up a lot more this spring.
“The main thing with Tyler is after starts, and sometimes during starts, he didn’t feel comfortable with his arm and there was some residual (discomfort). So right now, it’s really free and easy and he’s recovering really well.”
To the dismay of Glasnow, the team, and fans, the right-hander dealt with not one but two injuries in the opening month of the season. Glasnow left a start against the Texas Rangers with leg cramps, and the following week made an untimely exit against the Pittsburgh Pirates because of right shoulder discomfort.
At this point, the Dodgers have limited information as to why Glasnow has dealt with a total of five injuries since joining the team. Roberts admitted trying to uncover the reason behind Glasnow's injury history has been challenging.
“There’s the mechanics piece of it," he said. "There’s being uncomfortable, not feeling right. I think we’re all just – as Tyler said it – very frustrated and trying to get to the bottom of it.”
