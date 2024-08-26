Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin Throws Off Mound For First Time Since Injury
More help for the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff could be on the way as Tony Gonsolin has been making progress toward a return.
Gonsolin had Tommy John surgery less than a year ago.
The right-hander threw a bullpen session from the main Dodger Stadium mound Sunday morning and told Doug Padilla of the Southern California News Group that he has not given up hope of returning to pitch this season.
Gonsolin has thrown to hitters at the team’s complex in Glendale, Ariz., but he has yet to do it in a game setting. His next sessions will be on Wednesday.
“I think there is definitely enough time to come back as a starter,” Gonsolin said Sunday. “We’ll see where we’re at. The main thing is just feeling healthy.”
When manager Dave Roberts was asked about Gonsolin, his response was more tight-lipped. However, he did say that if Gonsolin returned this season then he would be in the bullpen.
“I think that’s a good mindset for Tony to kind of shoot for something this year,” Roberts said. “If all things line up, great, and if it doesn’t then we can pivot to ’25. But I think that his mindset that the door is not completely closed on ’24 is a good thing.”
There isn't a clear timetable for Gonsolin's return but it could become a little clearer during the first week of September.
“I will probably know if there is a chance, but we won’t know until we get there,” Gonsolin said. “We have to see how I am recovering after each live BP and go from there.”
Gonsolin was a ninth-round selection in the 2016 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft and made his big league debut on June 26, 2019. He slowly earned more innings each season until he finally broke through in 2022.
The right-hander was 16-1 with a 2.14 earned run average in 24 starts and was named an All-Star for the first time.
Because of his success in 2022, Gonsolin had high expectations for the 2023 season but he ended up pitching through elbow discomfort. It resulted in an 8-5 record with a 4.98 ERA in 20 starts. The Dodgers placed him on the 15-day injured list a few times that season but he was transferred to 60-day IL on Aug. 27, 2023, which ended his season.