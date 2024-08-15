Rehabbing Dodgers Pitcher Taking Significant Step Toward Return
The Los Angeles Dodgers' feline-loving starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin took a significant step toward his return this week after undergoing Tommy John surgery in the offseason.
The right-hander threw on flat ground Tuesday, according to Jerry Espinoza's post on X (formerly Twitter).
Gonsolin hasn't pitched for the Dodgers since Aug. 18, 2023, when he allowed 10 earned runs on eight hits in 3.1 innings against the Miami Marlins. He was placed on the 15-day injured list the following day with right forearm inflammation and transferred to the 60-day on Aug. 27.
“We knew he was dealing with elbow issues but there was a point where he felt he could pitch and get Major League hitters out ... until he couldn’t,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on Aug. 28 last season. “Talking to the doctors, we felt it was time to do, I guess, what was at some point inevitable.”
Gonsolin struggled throughout last season and was 8-5 with a 4.98 ERA in 20 starts. He dealt with arm soreness for an extended period before he went on the IL.
Roberts was asked then if Gonsolin pitching through the discomfort led to a more serious injury.
“He felt like he could keep pitching, and, to be quite honest, he could still pitch right now,” Roberts said. “But it just wasn’t productive. With all pitchers, I’m assuming that there’s always some damage or tears. Some guys can pitch through it, which Tony did.
“There is nothing that an MRI showed after his last start that was worse, which caused the Tommy John. This is something that he had on his mind. We thought [Tommy John surgery] was a potential [outcome] from the middle of the season.”
Gonsolin was trying to follow up his brilliant 2022 season with consistency in 2023. He was named to his first National League All-Star team two seasons ago after going 11-0 in the first half with a 2.02 ERA in 17 starts. He finished that season 16-1 with a 2.14 ERA in 24 starts and a career-high 130.1 innings.
Last season was just too difficult for him to push through. He earned $500,000 bonuses for making 14, 16, 18, and 20 starts this season and was in line for additional $500,000 bonuses for his 24th and 28th starts. Those could have contributed to him wanting to keep going.
“I think that was motivation to pitch,” Roberts said. “I can sympathize and understand that, from a player’s perspective. And I still believe that if we would have stopped this process months ago, he would be in the same position to have Tommy John surgery. It was one of those things where we had a real honest conversation with Tony.”
This season is lost for Gonsolin as he continues to rehab and recover but hopefully, he will return to the Dodgers for spring training and be ready to go in 2025.