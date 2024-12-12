Dodgers' Top Free Agent Drawing Interest From Tigers: Report
The Detroit Tigers could be interested in a reunion with Los Angeles Dodgers free-agent right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic.
Los Angeles acquired Flaherty from Detroit at the trade deadline in exchange for catcher/first baseman Thayron Liranzo and shortstop Trey Sweeney, Los Angeles’ No. 8 and No. 22 prospects at the time.
Flaherty finished the year winning the World Series in Los Angeles while Sweeney ended the season as the Tigers starting shortstop.
The Los Angeles-area native signed a one-year deal ahead of the 2024 season with Detroit to regain his value on the open market for this offseason. Flaherty put together an outstanding rebound campaign in 2024, finishing the regular season with a 3.17 ERA and a 5.11 K/BB ratio (194 strikeouts, 38 walks) over 162 innings for the Tigers and Dodgers.
Mission accomplished.
With the Dodgers signing Blake Snell, the possibility of signing Flaherty is most likely not an option for 2025. MLB Network insider Jon Paul Morosi said Wednesday that the Snell move"probably" means Flaherty "won't be back" with the club in 2025.
How much is Flaherty worth?
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicts Flaherty will sign a five-year, $100 million deal.
"Jack Flaherty is one of the more polarizing players on the market this offseason, as his 2024 performance and age suggest he should secure a nine-figure payday, but his injury history and lackluster numbers in 2023 give some reason for pause. The 29-year-old settled for a one-year, $14 million deal last winter, and he should have no problem exceeding the $17 million AAV that Frankie Montas received on his new deal with the New York Mets."
Flaherty is considered to be a consolation prize for teams that didn't land Corbin Burnes or Max Fried, who agreed to an eight-year, $218 million deal with the New York Yankees.
While Detroit is a possibility, the Athletic's Cody Stavenhagen notes that the Tigers are targeting “high-upside” arms available on shorter-term deals. The idea of Flaherty paired with American League Cy Young-winning Tarik Skubal is nice, but they've been there before and could be looking for the next Jack Flaherty instead of the old one.