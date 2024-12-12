Shohei Ohtani Opens Up on First Season With Dodgers
It only took Shohei Ohtani one season with a new team to accomplish what most players never experience.
In his debut season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ohtani was part of an organization that captured its first full-season World Series title since 1988. Ohtani delivered a historic performance, hitting 54 home runs and stealing 59 bases, earning unanimous honors as the National League MVP.
“This exceeded my expectations," Ohtani told USA TODAY Sports through interpreter Matt Hidaka, in an exclusive interview. “Obviously, the first time I made the playoffs. We won the World Series. What more can you ask for?"
More News: Dodgers Reveal Shohei Ohtani Had Major Surgery After World Series
Just over a year ago, Ohtani made history by signing a groundbreaking 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers — the largest deal in sports history at the time and 64 percent higher than the previous record for a baseball player. He deferred $680 million for the front office to build a championship-caliber team around him for the duration of his contract.
The Dodgers enjoyed a remarkable season at the box office as well, drawing 3.94 million fans, the second-highest total in franchise history. They led the majors with an average attendance of 49,067 per game, including 37 games that drew crowds exceeding 50,000.
Ohtani and the Dodgers were both winners in more ways than one. The Dodgers have not disclosed the financial impact of signing Ohtani with USA Today Sports, including increased revenue from corporate sponsorships, merchandise, and ticket sales. However, industry estimates suggest the team generated approximately $120 million, bolstered by lucrative endorsement deals with Japanese companies.
“I’ve been in this business for 40 years," Lon Rosen, Dodgers executive vice president and chief marketing officer, said to USA Today, “and he’s as popular as any athlete or celebrity I’ve ever seen. There are a lot of famous people in this country, but the impact he’s had is incredible. You can talk about Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, Kobe, Magic, this guy is in a place where very few have ever been.
“He’s so popular in Japan that 80 to 90 percent of all Japanese tourists that come here will stop at Dodger Stadium."
With Ohtani under contract for years to come and the Dodgers opening the 2025 season in Tokyo, his popularity, along with the brand, will only continue to grow.
“I can’t imagine the reception it will get," said Stan Kasten, president and CEO of the Dodgers. “It should be one of the great, great spectacles in the history of baseball. Everyone wants to see Shohei."