Dodgers Top Prospect Considered Potential Trade Candidate This Offseason
In a fun experiment, an MLB.com reporter decided to propose a trade candidate for each of the 30 Major League Baseball clubs — and for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the one Mark Feinsand created actually makes sense.
After signing a massive contract extension, Will Smith is blocking Daulton Rushing from debuting behind the plate for Los Angeles. That could also be why the organization's top prospect found himself playing left field in Triple-A during the 2024 season.
"Los Angeles’ No. 1 prospect and No. 39 in baseball, Rushing is blocked at the big league level by Will Smith, who signed a $140 million contract extension through 2033," writes Feinsand. "The Dodgers began playing him in the outfield in 2024, but given the dearth of young catching around the league, he could prove to be more valuable as a trade chip."
It also doesn't help Rushing's case that backup catcher Austin Barnes will be back for another year after his club option was exercised.
However, if Teoscar Hernández doesn't re-sign with the Dodgers, there is an immediate hole in the outfield that Rushing could fill despite his lack of experience. Perhaps, the Dodgers were preparing him for a future as a versatile utility man rather than only a backstop.
“In all my years of playing baseball, I played just one inning in the outfield before this year,” Rushing said before his first game with Triple-A Oklahoma City. “This has been a quick turnaround and a little bit of an adjustment, but that is just kind of the lifestyle.”
Between Double-A and Triple-A, Rushing slashed .271/.385/.512 with 26 home runs and 85 RBIs. During his stint in Tulsa, Rushing hit .271 in 281 at-bats with 17 home runs, 44 runs scored, and 59 runs batted in through 77 games.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed Rushing as a potential trade piece, as well.
"The Los Angeles Dodgers shifted Dalton Rushing to left field down the stretch, and with Will Smith signed to a long-term deal and backup Austin Barnes back for another year after his club option was exercised, that could be his future home," Reuter writes.
"The 23-year-old has little left to prove in the minors offensively after hitting .273/.396/.511 with 15 extra-base hits in 169 plate appearances at Triple-A, giving him added appeal as a controllable, MLB-ready bat."
His patience and attitude throughout the year proved to be more of a big-league mindset. He isn't wanting to rush the process just to make his major league debut, he wants to help the club win in whatever way he can.
“I have one goal,” Rushing said. “I want to help the big team win as many games as they possibly can. I am here to learn, get as much practice in left field as I can and do whatever they ask me to do.”