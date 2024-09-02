Dodgers Prospect Dalton Rushing Had His 'Welcome to the Big Leagues' Moment Already
Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Dalton Rushing has yet to make his MLB debut, but he already feels like he had a "welcome to the big leagues" moment last week with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Last week, Rushing faced two-time National League Cy Young award winner Jacob deGrom as deGrom made a minor league rehab start for the Rangers' Triple-A team against Triple-A Oklahoma City. That matchup gave Rushing a taste of batting against a top pitcher in MLB before he makes his debut.
During his start, deGrom threw fastballs that reached up to 99.5 miles per hour. The four-time MLB All-Star and two-time NL strikeout leader gave up zero hits and zero earned runs while striking out two across two innings last Tuesday.
Rushing broke down facing deGrom to Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain on Dodgers Dougout Live.
“It's probably the best fastball I've ever seen standing in a box," Rushing said. "It's very cool. It's like a kind of a realization moment I get in the box, ‘He's not gonna groom me. I don't care how good it is. I know it’s not gonna happen.’ First pitch, he goes 100 right above the zone. [I] kind of give him a look. I'm like, ‘Oh, wow, that's what that looks like.’
Rushing added: "And I kind of looked at him, and from there, [DeGrom] threw two changeups off of it. Two really good pitches, I’ll take my ground out, and it was one of those things, like, ‘Hey, I understand what the best looks like now’. And that was kind of a boost of confidence, saying, like, ‘Hey, if that's the best, like, a really good position.’ ”
The 23-year-old Rushing has emerged as one of the Dodgers' top prospects this year. After spending the 2023 season in High-A and his performance led to his selection to last year's Futures Game.
Rushing was assigned to Double-A Tulsa to begin the 2024 season.
Rushing slashed .270/.378/.512 with 17 home runs and 59 RBIs through 77 games in Double-A before earning a promotion to Triple-A Oklahoma City in August. Since moving up a level, Rushing has slashed .308/.439/.551 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 22 games.
Rushing is ranked as the No. 38 overall prospect by MLB.com, and the Dodgers' No. 1 prospect. He was not added to the Dodgers' major league roster Sunday, when rosters expanded from 26 to 28, but remains a top candidate to make his MLB debut by next season.