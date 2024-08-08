Dodgers' Top Prospect to Play New Position at Triple-A
The Los Angeles Dodgers aren't ready to have two catchers from Louisville on the roster.
Will Smith is an All-Star catcher for the big league club, while prospect Dalton Rushing was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. He will exclusively play left field.
Playing a new position is a fresh start and the quickest way for him to reach the major leagues.
“In all my years of playing baseball, I played just one inning in the outfield before this year,” Rushing said before his first game with OKC. “This has been a quick turnaround and a little bit of an adjustment, but that is just kind of the lifestyle.”
During his stint this season in Tulsa, Rushing hit .271 in 281 at-bats with 17 home runs, 44 runs scored and 59 runs batted in through 77 games. He was the team's primary designated hitter.
Rushing is considered the top prospect in the Dodgers organization and is on the fast track to earning his call-up. Despite the midseason move from Tulsa to Oklahoma City, he is still keeping the same mindset.
“The move has been really good,” Rushing said. “When I got here, they told me that the move to the outfield would not only better myself, but also the teams I will play for in the future. I have done my growth at the plate, so now my mindset is to go out there and help the team where I can right now.”
Tulsa prepared Rushing for the position change toward the end of his stint with Double-A when he played four games in left field. He also understands how he needs to be patient because there are three other catchers on the OKC roster.
“When I was a freshman and sophomore in college, I was sitting behind the No. 1 pick,” said Rushing, who went 1-for-5 in OKC's 5-3 win against Round Rock. “It is kind of similar to right now, I mean some of the best catchers in baseball are arguably here. So, it is an adjustment, but at the end of the day, it is good for my career and good for the people around me careers. I am embracing that as much as I can.”
Rushing notched a base hit in his first-career Triple-A at-bat.
“I have one goal,” Rushing said. “I want to help the big team win as many games as they possibly can. I am here to learn, get as much practice in left field as I can, and do whatever they ask me to do.”