Dodgers' Top Prospect Could Replace Bobby Miller in Rotation
The Los Angeles Dodgers optioned starting pitcher Bobby Miller to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, leaving an open spot in the rotation. One potential replacement option for Miller in the rotation is top prospect River Ryan.
Ryan is the number-4 prospect in the Dodgers' organization, according to MLB Pipeline.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shared that there is a possibility Ryan replaces Miller following the MLB All-Star Break, which takes place from July 15-19, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.
He would take over the rotation spot of Miller, who was demoted to the minor leagues after a disastrous start Tuesday in which he gave up nine earned runs, leaving him with an 8.07 ERA on the season. Roberts hopes Miller will "reset" while in the minors.
The Dodgers traded for Ryan from the San Diego Padres in 2022, and he has emerged as one of the team's top pitching prospects since. The 25-year-old right-hander worked his way back up to Triple-A this season, and has started five games for Oklahoma City this year. He has a 2.76 ERA and 19 strikeouts through those starts this season, and is now earning consideration for a move up to the majors for the first time in his career.
If Ryan does get bumped up, he would be another young Dodger to get a chance this year. Landon Knack and Justin Wrobleski have each made their MLB debuts this year, earning their first starts for the Dodgers.
These opportunities have come amid a flurry of injuries to the Dodgers' pitching staff. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler are all on the injured list and expected to return this season. Emmet Sheehan, Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin are all recovering from Tommy John surgeries.
The upshot: the Dodgers have been scrambling to keep their rotation afloat as they soon head into the second half of the season. Ryan could be the next man up to help keep the Dodgers drifting upstream.