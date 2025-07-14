Dodgers Top Prospect Hopes LA Doesn't Trade Him in Blockbuster Deal
Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Josue De Paula hopes to stay with the organization long term and eventually play at Dodger Stadium.
The Dodgers are in win-now mode, hoping to maximize the team's current talent by filling in the holes with ready-made players.
Los Angeles could use a few roster additions and might need to sacrifice part of the farm system to get trades done.
More news: Dodgers Manager Says Barry Bonds is Better Than Shohei Ohtani As a Hitter
De Paula, however, hopes that he isn't a casuality of the team's compeitive status:
“I do want to get to L.A. I hope that’s in God’s plans,” De Paula told Bill Shaikin of the LA Times.
“At the end of the day, we never make the decisions. We’ve just got to focus on what we need to do on the field and whatever happens, happens.
“But I really do hope I become a Dodger and I stay there for a very long time.”
De Paula was signed by the Dodgers as a teenager out of the Dominican Republic. He is in his fourth season as a player and plays for Class A Great Lakes.
In the minor leagues, he is slashing .265/.409/.425 this season with 10 home runs, 30 RBIs, and 13 extra base hits.
More news: Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Provides Massive Update on Nolan Arenado Trade
He won the MVP award for his performance at the MLB Futures Game. The left fielder hit a home run on Saturday in Atlanta, which sealed the award for him.
The Dominican outfielder ranks as MLB Pipeline's 26th overall prospect. In any major trade for the Dodgers, De Paula might end up getting traded for a third baseman or pitcher.
Max Muncy suffered a devastating injury during the season and the Dodgers injured list is filled with pitchers.
De Paula offers tantalizing upside for the Dodgers and considering how rarely president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman trades his favored prospects, he might keep De Paula in Los Angeles.
More news: Dodgers Trade Proposal Lands $2.365 Million Reliever in Major Move
For more Dodgers news, visit Dodgers on SI.