Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Top Prospect Hopes LA Doesn't Trade Him in Blockbuster Deal

Nelson Espinal

Jul 12, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; National League outfielder Josue De Paula (46) of the Los Angeles Dodgers scores a run during the sixth inning against American League at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jul 12, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; National League outfielder Josue De Paula (46) of the Los Angeles Dodgers scores a run during the sixth inning against American League at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Josue De Paula hopes to stay with the organization long term and eventually play at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are in win-now mode, hoping to maximize the team's current talent by filling in the holes with ready-made players.

Los Angeles could use a few roster additions and might need to sacrifice part of the farm system to get trades done.

More news: Dodgers Manager Says Barry Bonds is Better Than Shohei Ohtani As a Hitter

De Paula, however, hopes that he isn't a casuality of the team's compeitive status:

“I do want to get to L.A. I hope that’s in God’s plans,” De Paula told Bill Shaikin of the LA Times.

“At the end of the day, we never make the decisions. We’ve just got to focus on what we need to do on the field and whatever happens, happens.

“But I really do hope I become a Dodger and I stay there for a very long time.”

De Paula was signed by the Dodgers as a teenager out of the Dominican Republic. He is in his fourth season as a player and plays for Class A Great Lakes.

In the minor leagues, he is slashing .265/.409/.425 this season with 10 home runs, 30 RBIs, and 13 extra base hits.

More news: Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Provides Massive Update on Nolan Arenado Trade

He won the MVP award for his performance at the MLB Futures Game. The left fielder hit a home run on Saturday in Atlanta, which sealed the award for him.

The Dominican outfielder ranks as MLB Pipeline's 26th overall prospect. In any major trade for the Dodgers, De Paula might end up getting traded for a third baseman or pitcher.

Max Muncy suffered a devastating injury during the season and the Dodgers injured list is filled with pitchers.

De Paula offers tantalizing upside for the Dodgers and considering how rarely president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman trades his favored prospects, he might keep De Paula in Los Angeles.

More news: Dodgers Trade Proposal Lands $2.365 Million Reliever in Major Move

For more Dodgers news, visit Dodgers on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News