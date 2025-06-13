Dodgers Top Prospect Linked to AL Contender in Potential Blockbuster Trade
The Athletic's Jim Bowden listed Los Angeles Dodgers No. 1 prospect Dalton Rushing as a potential target for the Tampa Bay Rays before the deadline.
The Rays are in for catching at the moment, as the only their every day catcher in Danny Jansen has underperformed this year.
Jansen signed a one-year, $8.5 million conrtact with a $12 million mutual option for 2026 with the Rays in the offseason, but has failed to produce for them this season. He is batting .197 through 45 games this year.
The Rays also brought in catcher Matt Thaiss in a trade with the White Sox May 27, but he has only played six games for Tampa. He is 4-for-17 so far.
Thaiss turned 30 in May and Jansen turned 30 in April, so neither of the two are likely to take over as the Rays' long-term catcher.
Rushing, however, could fit the bill.
He has played 11 games for the Dodgers since coming up May 14, though he is struggling for appearances behind All-Star Will Smith. He is batting .194 with a home run and seven runs batted in this season.
He got off to a hot start in MLB, posting multi-hit games in both of his first two appearances, though has just three hits total in his last nine games.
Rushing has proven he can swing the stick at the minor league level, which would be the upside the Rays would look at if they were to go after the 23-year-old. He slashed .308/.424/.938 with Triple-A Oklahoma City before his call up, and had 33 hits in 31 games.
Rushing is the Dodgers' No. 1 prospect, though, so the Rays may need to give up a lot to get the catcher. Options the Dodgers should give a look on the Rays are relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks and starter Zack Littell, who have both had impressive seasons.
The Dodgers are in need of pitchers, at least temporarily, as they currently have 14 on the injured list and lead the NL West by just one game.
It's unlikely the Dodgers trade Rushing unless they're getting a star player in return, though, which leaves the Rays as an unlikely spot.
