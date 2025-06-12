Padres All-Star Credits Dodgers for Punting Tuesday's Game to Win Series
San Diego Padres All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts commended the Los Angeles Dodgers after they surrendered the second game of the series Tuesday before winning the final game of the series Wednesday.
“They got the matchups they wanted,” Bogaerts said. “That’s why they took yesterday’s loss. It might look bad, but it paid off.”
The Dodgers faced a 9-0 deficit with two outs in the sixth inning on Tuesday before bringing in Kike Hernandez to pitch. They ultimately lost the game, 11-1, and Matt Sauer received the loss in his first appearance since May 23.
A rested Dodgers club came out Wednesday and took a 5-2 victory and the series win in their first matchup against the Padres this season. Teoscar Hernandez made the difference for Los Angeles, as his three-run homer in the sixth inning put the game away.
The Dodgers have a depleted bullpen as it is, and did not want to use any more arms than they needed to in a game which had already gotten out of hand. The Dodgers currently have 14 pitchers on the injured list.
“With our offense, we don’t ever feel like we’re out of it,” Dodgers reliever Kirby Yates said. “But there’s certain times where it’s like, ‘Let’s put ourselves in the best position to win tomorrow,’ and I think Doc’s really good at that.”
The Dodgers used eight pitchers and seven relievers in Wednesday's win, using all of their listed relievers on the active roster except Sauer, who pitched 4.2 innings the day prior. Just three of the seven relievers used pitched a full inning.
The win knocked the Padres down to third place in the NL West, and they now sit two games back of the Dodgers. The Dodgers will face the second place San Francisco Giants in a three-game series beginning Friday before hosting the Padres again in a four-game series in Los Angeles next week.
