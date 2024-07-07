Dodgers Trade Left-Handed Pitcher To Mets
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that they've traded pitcher Matt Gage to the New York Mets in exchange for cash considerations on Sunday afternoon. He was immediately optioned to Triple-A.
The 31-year-old never appeared in a game for the Dodgers after he was acquired as part of the trade that sent pitcher Caleb Ferguson to the New York Yankees. He re-signed with Los Angeles on a minor league deal in April shortly after being released from his big league contract.
Since April, he has been with Triple-A Oklahoma City where he posted an ERA of 4.29 over 20 games. He held a record of 1-3 and a WHIP of 1.38. The Dodgers opted to select Gage to the 40-man roster last week after he triggered an opt-out clause in his contract, but he remained at the Triple-A level for the remainder of his time in the organization.
Gage was a 10th-round pick of the San Francisco Giants in 2014 but didn't make his big league debut until 2022 with the Toronto Blue Jays. He’s appeared in 16 games between 2022 and 2023 with the Blue Jays and the Houston Astros with a 1.83 ERA in 19.2 innings of work.
The trade opens up a spot on the 40-man roster which will be given to Justin Wrobleski who was selected from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday to make his big league debut against the Milwaukee Brewers in a spot start.