Dodgers Trade Proposal Sends $5.4 Million All-Star to Needy Yankees
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a plethora of pitching depth, and it's already been put to the test early in the season. With Blake Snell on the injured list and the Dodgers moving to a six-man rotation, L.A. has looked to spot starters to fill in on days when the Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Roki Sasaki are resting.
Thus far, the Dodgers have turned to Justin Wrobleski, Landon Knack, and Bobby Miller — none of which have performed very well in their outings.
The defending champions are still awaiting a number of starters such as Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin, who are both on rehab assignments with Triple-A Oklahoma City. However, the question remains will the Dodgers use some of their pitching depth as trade chips this year.
Newsweek Sports' Noah Camras suggests Gonsolin could be dealt this year.
"While Alcantara would be an obvious solution, he's going to cost an absolute haul," Camras writes. "Instead, the Yankees should call the Dodgers — who have tons of depth in the starting pitching department — and take a flier on 2022 All-Star right-hander Tony Gonsolin."
Gonsolin has not made his 2025 debut for the defending champions because of a back injury he sustained late in spring training. However, the right-hander was speculated to be the favorite pitcher to earn the final spot in the rotation.
Gonsolin did not pitch in 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. His last full season was in 2022, where he went 16-1 and logged a 2.14 ERA.
Both Gonsolin and Kershaw are expected to rejoin the rotation soon, but it's evident the Dodgers won't have enough room for both once Snell and Shohei Ohtani also return to the mound.
The Yankees' rotation struggles are becoming increasingly clear and Gonsolin could be an affordable option for the Bronx Bombers.
