Dodgers Notes: LA's Interest in Cody Bellinger Revealed, Kyle Tucker Update, More

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to patch their hole in left field this offseason, and two of the biggest names linked to LA are Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker.

The Dodgers reportedly have interest in Bellinger, and could look for a return for the former MVP.

"But the Yankees continue to make Bellinger their No. 1 target, plus Philly and both LA teams are lurking," wrote the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

Many believe Tucker will be the one to fill the hole though, with the Dodgers garnering plenty of votes from 16 MLB executives in a poll to see where he'd land. The Blue Jays and Yankees also received votes.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Could Trade All-Star Pitcher in Blockbuster Move, Says Anonymous Exec

Dodgers Predicted to Compete With Yankees, Blue Jays for Potential $400 Million Free Agent

MLB Insider Provides Update on Dodgers' Interest in Cody Bellinger

Dodgers Star Outfielder Makes World Baseball Classic Intentions Known

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.