Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Didn't Want to Come Out of No-Hitter
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow was dealing on Monday in his return to the mound after missing his scheduled start on Friday.
Glasnow was scheduled to face the Baltimore Orioles last week, but he ended up becoming a late scratch due to a back issue.
After getting checked out and cleared to pitch, Glasnow took the ball against the Colorado Rockies and pitched an absolute gem.
The 32-year-old pitched seven innings, racking up 11 strikeouts, two walks, and no hits in his appearance.
Manager Dave Roberts made the call to pull the righty and put in Blake Treinen, who also did not give up a hit.
The team's no-hitter ended up getting broken up in the ninth inning, but it was Glasnow's start that stole the show.
While he was at 105 pitches, Roberts did make a bold call to pull a pitcher who was on a roll — though considering his injury record, the skipper did not want to risk an injury.
“With Yamamoto, I felt good about him going into the ninth,” Roberts said.
“And I think (with Glasnow), with just kind of everything that’s gone on recently, I think it was kind of (an) easy (decision) for me. But I was more excited that these guys are throwing the baseball.”
Tyler Glasnow Reacts to Not Finishing No-Hitter
Glasnow, on the other hand, clearly wanted to stay in the game but understood the decision.
“I mean, obviously, when you get taken out of a game, like I want to stay in, no matter what my pitch count is,” Glasnow said.
“And I think just given my track record, I kind of understand why. If I was healthy every single season, it’d maybe be a different story. But I respect the decision.
“They wanted to take me out, and we ended up winning, so we’re good.”
For the Dodgers, the aim is for success in October, and considering all of the pitching injuries that the organization has dealt with, their cautious approach is justified.
The end goal for the Dodgers is for Glasnow to pitch at this level with a title on the line. Pushing him in September doesn't help them reach that goal.
