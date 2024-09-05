Dodgers’ Tyler Glasnow Still Hasn’t Been Cleared to Throw off a Mound
When the Los Angeles Dodgers traded for Tyler Glasnow and signed him to an extension last December, they didn't want him to just eat innings during the regular season. They brought him to L.A. to guide them through the playoffs.
Glasnow has pitched more innings this season than any since 2017, and has found himself in a bit of a pickle. He is currently on the injured list with a sore elbow and has yet to throw off a mound.
Glasnow has been dealing with injuries a lot lately. He's only made five starts since the end of June, first because of a back injury that landed him on the IL for a bit in July, and now he's out again with elbow tendinitis.
The right-hander initially characterized the elbow discomfort as “nothing super concerning to me” when it flared up. But it has become super concerning to the Dodgers as time passed and Glasnow has struggled to regain his health.
“When you don’t throw for a while, everything kind of goes back to, like, a normal arm," Glasnow told Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. "Then you start to throw again, and it’s like alright, I used to have to have a normal wear and tear of the season, kind of like good inflammation I guess, it keeps everything stable. That’s gone, so it feels a little different. But then as you ramp up, it’s like alright, this feels normal again.”
While Glasnow seems confident in his return, he doesn't have that much time to ramp up and feel normal again.
“I don’t have a ton of time but I think it will be enough time,” he said. “I want a couple more games and then just be ready for the postseason.”
Manager Dave Roberts told Plunkett the “best-case scenario” is three starts before the end of the regular season for Glasnow. But, for him to even move to the active roster he has to start throwing off a mound before Roberts said “it will be a little more tangible for me."
If Glasnow can recapture a glimpse of the pitcher he's been for most of the season, the Dodgers should feel comfortable with him pitching in the postseason. After all, that's why he is in Los Angeles.
“That’s why I came here,” Glasnow said, acknowledging the obvious. “I want to pitch well in the postseason. That’s like my only goal playing baseball. The progression of it, obviously it’s like getting to the big leagues, signing a contract, the security of that and then it just becomes winning. It’s always kind of about winning, but that number one priority is just the World Series. That’s like all I think about now.”