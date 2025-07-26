Dodgers Urged to Make 7-Player Blockbuster Trade to Revamp Bullpen, Bench
The Los Angeles Dodgers have multiple weak points to address if the team hopes to cement another roster that can compete into the final days of October.
Two of the Dodgers' biggest needs remain in the bullpen and on the bench. The Dodgers are missing Evan Phillips, Michael Kopech, Blake Treinen and Tanner Scott, all key pieces in the bullpen.
The Dodgers signed both Kirby Yates and Scott last offseason in an effort to make their bullpen one of the best in baseball; however, neither reliever has lived up to expectations with October looming in the distance.
Yates is sporting a 4.45 ERA across 38 appearances this season, while Scott has posted a 4.14 ERA across 47 appearances.
Injured relievers coupled with the ongoing struggles of some stars have propelled the Dodgers to scour the trade market for reinforcements.
Additionally, the Dodgers are in need of an impact bat off the bench.
With third baseman Max Muncy and utility man Kiké Hernandez both sidelined, the Dodgers have been spread thin. The Dodgers love positional versatility and could use another solid bench player given the team's recent history with injuries.
MLB insider Jim Bowden proposed the Dodgers trade for Minnesota Twins star relievers Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax, as well as utility man Willi Castro. The return package for LA would require the Dodgers dipping into their farm system, as Bowden has the Twins receiving top outfielder Josue De Paula, left-handed pitcher Jackson Ferris, right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller, and outfielder Jaron Elkins.
Bowden's proposal would certainly solve some of the Dodgers' biggest problems, but it remains to be seen whether the Twins would give up Duran, Jax, and Castro to the defending champions. Additionally, the Dodgers would be parting with two of their best prospects.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.