Dodgers Urged to Make Shocking Shohei Ohtani Change by MLB Analyst
The Los Angeles Dodgers are second in the league in runs per game (5.61) — trailing only the Chicago Cubs (5.67). Normally, no one would question the methods used by manager Dave Roberts and his staff.
The quartet of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Teoscar Hernandez (in that order) normally lead the offensive attack followed closely behind by Will Smith, Andy Pages, Tommy Edman, Max Muncy, and a host of other interchangeable players.
Longtime MLB pundit Brian Kenny doesn't seem to share the same opinion as Roberts and the front office. In fact, despite the fact that L.A.'s offense is arguably the best in baseball (and has been since Ohtani moved into the leadoff role last year), Kenny believes it could be far more potent with Ohtani moved down in the order.
Ultimately, this is an argument rooted in quibbling considering how potent the grouping already is. There are two schools of thought pertaining to having Ohtani inserted atop an already loaded lineup.
On one hand, the Dodgers would want their best hitter getting as many plate appearances as possible. This will occur with Ohtani leading off.
On the other hand, his runs-batted-in numbers will be diminished — and there's a case to be made it could lead to lesser runs collectively. Rather than Ohtani clubbing a solo home run to lead off a game or inning, it could be nicer to have him step up to the plate with a runner or two on base.
Having traffic on the base paths also could cause the opposition to alter their respective gameplan, whether that means walking Ohtani and adding another runner on-base, or even pitching around him which would also add further traffic and runs-batted-in opportunities for teammates.
This was somewhat of a discussion last year. It was Betts that initially led off for the team followed by Ohtani. When Betts got injured last year, Ohtani moved into the spot — and it's been his ever since.
As the old saying goes, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." The Dodgers could play around theoretically with different lineups. However, knowing that Ohtani is a truly game-changing player with the simple swing of the bat, it's difficult envisioning him moving down the order.
