Dodgers Veteran Calls Out LA's Offense vs Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the San Diego Padres for the second time in this series. In total, LA has scored just two runs and done so off of five hits.
Veteran infielder Miguel Rojas spoke on an offense that is usually showing many more signs of life and competitiveness but has been abysmal so far in San Diego.
“These nights for sure are frustrating for the offense,” Rojas said, “because we know we’re more than capable of putting up better at-bats and more hits together to create some traffic and being able to give us a chance to win the game. … We’ve got to be better making adjustments in-game.
“I know it’s hard. I know hitting is the hardest thing to do. But I feel like we need to continue to get better if we want to get to where we want to be, which is winning the division and winning the World Series. As an offense, we’ve got to start making a little bit better adjustments in-game.”
Although much easier said than done, Rojas also spoke on his team's identity, and acknowledging the difficulty of making major changes in the middle of a tense game.
“Sometimes it’s hard to kind of go out there and try to change who you are,” Rojas said. “We are who we are. We’ve got a lot of guys that can leave the ballpark and that can hit homers. But we all know too that we can play better baseball than the way that we’ve been playing. … I feel like the offense is kind of inconsistent at times. We can always get better. We all know we need to get better if we want to win games in a consistent way. We have to make an adjustment in-game that’s going to put us in a best position to get starters out of the game. Not just because the other manager wants to take him out of there. We need to force them out of the game. We need to start doing a better job of that.”
Perhaps Sunday will show the adjustments that LA so desperately needs, but without the neccesary changes, the Dodgers are at risk of not only being swept by a divisional opponent, but being down two games in the NL West.
A win Sunday once again puts them atop the division, and with a little over a month left before October, seemingly every game matters.
