Dodgers vs Brewers: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More
The Los Angeles Dodgers will give the ball to Gavin Stone in Milwaukee as they look to win their second consecutive game against the NL Central-leading Brewers.
Here's everything you need to know in advance of Game 2 of the series:
How to Watch
- Time: 5:10 p.m. PT
- Location: American Family Field, Milwaukee
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: 570 in Los Angeles
Odds
• Moneyline: Brewers -105 / Dodgers -115
• Over/under: 9
Prediction
Brewers starter Colin Rea has been on a solid run recently, with just two earned runs over his last 17.1 innings. On the other side, Stone has struggled, giving up 12 earned runs in his last 14.2 innings. The Brewers can take the second game of the series if Stone's struggles continue.
More
• Kiké Hernández has hit safely in seven of 10 games and he is slashing .324/.390/.514 with four doubles, one homer and seven RBIs.
• Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux, a Wisconsin native, owns the seventh-highest batting average in the Majors since the break (min. 65 AB) with .358.
• Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts has played in 22 games against the Brewers in his career, slashing .282/.392/.553 with five doubles, six homers and 17 RBI. All six of his homers against the Brewers have been at American Family Field.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER