Dodgers vs Cardinals: Tyler Glasnow (Elbow) Goes on Injured List, How to Watch, And More
The Dodgers officially recalled Justin Wrobleski from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Friday's game against the Cardinals in St. Louis. Here is the Dodgers' lineup for the series opener:
In a corresponding roster move, the Dodgers placed right-hander Tyler Glasnow on the injured list with right elbow tendinitis.
Here's everything you need to know in advance of Game 2 of the series:
How to Watch
- Time: 5:10 p.m. PT
- Location: Busch Stadium, St. Louis
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: 570 in Los Angeles
Odds
• Moneyline: Cardinals +114 / Dodgers -135
• Over/under: 9.5
Prediction
The Dodgers' offense, averaging 4.93 runs per game, needs to capitalize on Miles Mikolas' recent struggles in order to secure the win. He hasn't thrown more than four innings in any of his last three starts. Wrobleski gets a favorable matchup in his return to the majors: the Cardinals have a .649 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season, 28th in MLB. The matchup should favor the Dodgers, particularly if they can stake Wrobleski to an early lead.
More
• Cardinals broadcaster Ricky Horton pitched in 35 games over parts of two seasons (1988-89) for the Dodgers between stints with St. Louis, a member of the 1988 World Series champion Dodgers.
• Paul Goldschmidt was originally selected by the Dodgers in the 49th round of the 2006 MLB Draft but did not sign.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER