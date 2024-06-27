Dodgers vs Chicago White Sox: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More for Series Finale
The Dodgers will play the Chicago White Sox Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field looking for a sweep of the three-game series heading into Thursday's off-day. Gavin Stone starts for the Dodgers, while Will Smith will get another day off as he looks to get back on track.
Here's what else you need to know about tonight's game:
How to Watch
• Location: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago
• TV: SportsNet LA
• Streaming: MLB.tv (free, out of market only)
• Radio: 570-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Dodgers -166/White Sox +140
• Over/under: 8
Prediction
With Gavin Stone (8-2, 2.59 ERA) on the mound, the Dodgers look poised to leverage the rookie's outstanding recent stretch of starts to secure a series sweep. Right-hander Erick Fedde (5-2, 3.05 ERA) has been reliable for the White Sox, whose their offensive struggles (averaging only 3.08 runs per game) suggest a fortuitous matchup for Stone. Expect a low-scoring game with Smith, one of the Dodgers' best hitters when he's right, out of the lineup.
More
• Stone is 8-2 with a 3.04 ERA on the season, but has been even better over his last 10 starts. In his last 10 turns, he is 7-1 with a 2.18 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 62.0 innings. His ERA during that span is sixth in the Majors and third in the National League.
• Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman went 1-for-4 with a homer last night, and ranks third among all qualified National Leaguers this month with a 1.083 OPS. Freeman is slashing .338/.433/.650 this month and his 19 runs scored in June are tied for third in the National League with Brandon Nimmo and Corbin Carroll.
• Fedde is 4-0 with a 0.95 ERA in six home starts this season. His 0.95 ERA leads all MLB pitchers with at least 35.0 IP and is the lowest by a Sox in pitcher his first six home starts of a season since former Dodgers pitcher Tommy John (0.76) in 1967.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.