Gavin Stone Shares Hopeful Plan for Recovery From Shoulder Trouble

The Los Angeles Dodgers went into Spring Training looking forward to having Gavin Stone and River Ryan prepare for respective returns to pitching after both missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from surgery.

Stone underwent right shoulder surgery in 2024 to repair his labrum, rotator cuff and capsule. The procedure was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

He was deemed fully healthy this spring but made just one start before being shut down due to right shoulder trouble.

According to David Vassegh of AM 570 L.A. Sports, Stone is hopeful to soon resume throwing and progress to pitching off a mound in the coming weeks.

Gavin Stone update...Stone told us earlier today he will begin playing catch next week... "Hopefully within the next month I can pitch off the mound."#Dodgers @AM570LASports — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) March 15, 2026

Despite the return of a right shoulder issue for Stone, the Dodgers were encouraged that an MRI showed only inflammation and not any structural damage. Nevertheless, the development took the 27-year-old out of consideration to be part of the Dodgers' Opening Day rotation.

It's created an opening for the likes of River Ryan or Justin Wrobleski to be included on the pitching staff at the start of the season.

Early into spring camp, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had remarked that Stone was "further along" than Ryan.

"River, the stuff is good. The command early on is not there. It will get better," Roberts said in February. "But the ball is coming out, so that's good. He's healthy. I think just kind of tightening up the command.

"Gavin has been really good. Gavin has been further along since his post-surgery, so he's in a good spot."

Expected steps for Gavin Stone

Once Stone is able to begin throwing, he will likely go through multiple days of playing catch before advancing to long toss. That presumably will be followed by throwing off the mound to a catcher standing up and then traditional bullpen sessions.

Assuming he doesn't suffer any sort of setback during that process, Stone then would face batters in a simulated game. That possibly would be repeated before the right-hander would be sent out on a rehab assignment.

All told, Stone figures to be roughly two months from being in position to pitch for the Dodgers. He figures to make his season debut with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Stone made his MLB debut in 2023 and took on a large role the following year. However, his 2024 campaign came to an end after 25 starts, as Stone suffered a shoulder injury that ultimately led to surgery in October of that year.