Dodgers vs Diamondbacks: Rookie Promoted to Bullpen, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction And More
The Dodgers promoted Michael Peterson from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday and he'll be in the bullpen for their series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Justin Wrobleski was optioned to Oklahoma City in a corresponding roster move.
Here's how the Dodgers will line up for the afternoon game:
Here are all the storylines you need to know going into the game:
How to Watch
- Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
- Location: Chase Field, Phoenix
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: 570-AM in Los Angeles
Odds
• Moneyline: Dodgers -135/Diamondbacks +144
• Over/under: 9
Prediction
While the Diamondbacks have shown strength at home, the Dodgers have been dominant on Mondays and against left-handed pitchers. Flaherty has a favorable track record overall (10-6, 3.07 ERA in 2024) and the team has been better on the road (37-31). Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0, 5.06 ERA) has struggled and could encounter some familiar issues against a potent offense in a hitter-friendly ballpark.
More
• Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani ranks in the top five in the Majors in home runs (44, 2nd), extra-base hits (80, 2nd), total bases (329, 3rd), RBI (98, T-3rd), runs (107, 3rd), stolen bases (43, 2nd), slugging (.617, 2nd) and OPS (.991, 4th).
• Tommy Edman is hitting .286 (12-for-42) with four RBI and three stolen bases in 12 games as a Dodger. He's logged 39.0 innings at shortstop and 60.0 innings in center field.
• Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes tallied a season-best three hits Sunday.
