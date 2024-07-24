Dodgers vs. Giants: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More
The Dodgers will give the ball to Landon Knack for Game 2 of their four-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.
Gavin Lux is batting fifth for the second time this season. The first time, Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, he went 3 for 4 with a double and a home run. Right-hander Jordan Hicks starts for the Giants.
Here's what else you need to know:
How to Watch
• Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
• Location: Dodger Stadium
• TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market only)
• Radio: 570-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Dodgers -155 / Giants +130
• Over/under: 9
Prediction
The Dodgers are 4-0 coming out of the All-Star break. Each game has been decided by three runs or less, however, and Knack has been inconsistent in his four starts since returning from Triple-A in June — in two July starts he's allowed seven runs across 8.2 innings, both losses. The Giants will give the ball to Jordan Hicks, who allowed two runs in five innings against the Dodgers on May 13, his only start against Los Angeles this year. The Giants are probably due, having lost three of four coming out of the break. Expect a close game; the rivalry tends to draw them out.
More
• The Dodgers own the Giants lately, winning 13 of the last 17 matchups since Sept. 2023
• Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández is rocking a .371 average during his current 9-game hitting streak.
• Daniel Hudson, who got the save Monday, has allowed just one earned run in his last 27 outings, lowering his ERA this season to 1.52.
