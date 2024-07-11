Dodgers vs Phillies: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More
Landon Knack will be the Dodgers' bulk-innings pitcher in relief of opener Anthony Banda against the Phillies. Left-hander Anthony Banda will be the opener, meaning he'll likely be asked to get through the tough lefties at the top of the Phillies' lineup — Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper — and then give the ball to Knack.
Here's what else you need to know about the third game of the series as the Dodgers look to avoid getting swept:
How to Watch
- Time: 3:05 p.m. PT
- Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market only)
- Radio: 570 in Los Angeles
Odds
• Moneyline: Phillies -155 / Dodgers +130
• Over/under: 9.5
Prediction
The Dodgers' back-to-back losses in the first two games of the series are cause for concern, especially with their pitching staff hurting for arms. Landon Knack (1-2, 2.86 ERA) has been sturdy, allowing one earned run or fewer in four of his last five starts. For the Phillies, Aaron Nola (10-4, 3.48 ERA) needs to rebound from some recent mediocre outings. The Dodgers could pull off a win if Knack is able to maintain his form against the best team in baseball — easier said than done, but certainly possible.
More
• Shohei Ohtani boasts a .347 average with nine homers when leading off since Mookie Betts was sidelined by injury.
