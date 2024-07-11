What Does Bobby Miller's Demotion Mean for the Dodgers' Rotation?
After a career-worst start against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers shook up their starting rotation by optioning Bobby Miller to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
Miller's season has been a rollercoaster ride but he derailed in his last start, allowing nine runs in four innings against the Phillies. His earned run average exploded to 8.07 in seven starts. He also missed two-plus months because of a shoulder injury.
“I’m a little shell-shocked right now,” manager Dave Roberts said after the game. “Given what he’s done, [we were] expecting him to continue to take steps forward and to see where we’re at. He’s working his tail off. It’s not about the [will to] compete, which I really appreciate. But when you’re trying to get major league hitters out … you gotta make pitches. And that’s the bottom line.”
“It’s the worst start of my career,” Miller said. “But I’m just glad that’s over with. I’ll bounce back.”
Miller has the opportunity to find his confidence in his stuff in the minor leagues and will have a few extra days off with the All-Star Break around the corner. What does his demotion mean for the rest of the Dodgers' rotation?
In the short term, it means two of the next four games could be bullpen games. Anthony Banda will start Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies. Johnny Wholestaff will take the ball again Sunday in Detroit. Then comes the All-Star break.
In the long term, there are plenty of question marks. Not only do the Dodgers face uncertainty of how Miller and Walker Buehler (who's effectively using an IL stint to re-set his own season) will perform if and when they return to the majors, there's no set timeframe for either pitcher to be back.
Clayton Kershaw could return to the Dodgers' rotation by the end of July, but he too faces some uncertainty about the quality of his performance after undergoing shoulder surgery last season. Kershaw, 36, topped out at 90 mph in his only minor league rehab start to this point.
Meanwhile, the injuries to Tyler Glasnow (back tightness) and Yoshinobu Yamamoto (strained rotator cuff) robbed the team of their two best starting pitchers. Who's left? James Paxton, Landon Knack, Gavin Stone and Justin Wrobleski, who made his major league debut just last week.
The Dodgers could turn to River Ryan, their top starting pitching prospect still left in the minor leagues. The 25-year-old has made only seven starts and thrown 20.1 innings since returning from arm fatigue from spring training that lingered into the season. He's shown promise at Triple-A, with 19 strikeouts and five runs allowed in 16.1 innings.
Whether or not Ryan is a viable rotation option this season, the Dodgers will likely use the July 30 trade deadline to upgrade their rotation — and perhaps unload from their surplus of young but ailing arms at the same time. Emmet Sheehan, Dustin May, and Tony Gonsolin have proven cromulent major league starters when healthy but aren't expected to contribute to the Dodgers' rotation this season.
Chicago White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet has been the most prominent pitcher connected to the Dodgers in trade talks, but the White Sox have reportedly rejected one of the Dodgers' proposals for him already.
In any event, Miller's downturn could not come at a worse time for the Dodgers' rotation.