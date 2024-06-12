Dodgers vs Rangers: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More for Series Opener
Corey Seager will not be in the starting lineup Tuesday night as the Texas Rangers take on the Dodgers in the first of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium. The former Dodgers shortstop is dealing with a hamstring injury that's kept him out of action since last week, but hasn't been serious enough to warrant a trip to the injured list.
Left-hander James Paxton starts for the Dodgers, seeking his sixth win of the season against the defending World Series champions. Here's what else you need to know about Monday's game:
How to Watch
Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
TV: SportsNet LA
Streaming: MLB.tv
Odds
Moneyline: Dodgers -166, Rangers +140
Over/under: 8.5
Odds courtesy of DraftKings.com
Predictions
Despite their recent offensive slump, the Rangers have a chance to turn things around with right-hander Dane Dunning on the mound. Dunning has been solid, allowing three earned runs or fewer in five straight starts. On the other hand, Dodgers' pitcher James Paxton has been inconsistent — he's allowed 7, 0, 5, 3 and 0 runs in his last five starts, respectively — which might provide an opening for the Rangers. However, given their strong home performance this year, the Dodgers could have a relatively easy time maintaining their offensive mojo following a strong weekend performance in New York.
More
• Teoscar Hernández, who was just named National League’s Player of the Week, has a .529 batting average, four homers, and 10 RBI over his last four games.
• Rookie outfielder Andy Pages boasts a .400 batting average in his last 11 games.
• Left-handed reliever Alex Vesia has an astounding 0.39 ERA since April 12.