Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers vs Rangers: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More for Series Opener

J.P. Hoornstra

Jul 21, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) slides under the throw to Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) at second base during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 21, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) slides under the throw to Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) at second base during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Corey Seager will not be in the starting lineup Tuesday night as the Texas Rangers take on the Dodgers in the first of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium. The former Dodgers shortstop is dealing with a hamstring injury that's kept him out of action since last week, but hasn't been serious enough to warrant a trip to the injured list.

Left-hander James Paxton starts for the Dodgers, seeking his sixth win of the season against the defending World Series champions. Here's what else you need to know about Monday's game:

How to Watch

Time: 7:10 p.m. PT

TV: SportsNet LA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Odds

Moneyline: Dodgers -166, Rangers +140

Over/under: 8.5

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.com

Predictions

Despite their recent offensive slump, the Rangers have a chance to turn things around with right-hander Dane Dunning on the mound. Dunning has been solid, allowing three earned runs or fewer in five straight starts. On the other hand, Dodgers' pitcher James Paxton has been inconsistent — he's allowed 7, 0, 5, 3 and 0 runs in his last five starts, respectively — which might provide an opening for the Rangers. However, given their strong home performance this year, the Dodgers could have a relatively easy time maintaining their offensive mojo following a strong weekend performance in New York.

More

• Teoscar Hernández, who was just named National League’s Player of the Week, has a .529 batting average, four homers, and 10 RBI over his last four games.

• Rookie outfielder Andy Pages boasts a .400 batting average in his last 11 games.

• Left-handed reliever Alex Vesia has an astounding 0.39 ERA since April 12.

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Inside the Dodgers, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/News