Dodgers vs Red Sox on July 20: How to Watch, Predictions, and More

Can the Dodgers grab the series? Or will the Red Sox strike back?

The Los Angeles Dodgers enter Saturday's contest looking to build off their win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday. Los Angeles was down 1-0 late in the game before star first baseman Freddie Freeman hit a grand slam to flip the game on its head. They won by a score of 4-1, giving themselves a strong victory to open the second half of the year. The Dodgers enter this game with a record of 57-41, currently sitting in first place within the National League West. As for Boston, they have a record of 53-43, good for third place in the American League East.

How to Watch

  • Time: 4:15 p.m. PT
  • Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
  • TV: FOX
  • Radio: 570 in Los Angeles

Odds

• Moneyline: Red Sox +118 /Dodgers -139

• Over/under: 9.5

• All odds are via PickDawgz

Prediction

The Dodgers are sending rookie left-hander Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 6.30 ERA) to the mound in this contest. Boston is countering by sending out Brayan Bello (10-5, 5.32 ERA) to see if they can tie the series up.

The Dodgers offense was slow to wake up last night before Freeman saved them. They will need a better showing this time around, especially with a rookie on the mound. However, the team uses the energy from last night and grabs a second straight victory.

Dodgers 4, Red Sox 2

• Wrobleski spoke after his last start about how he knows he could be better. He has allowed seven runs in his first two career starts. The prized left-hander needs to show more if he wants to stay with the big-league team.

• Despite a poor record over the last month or so, Los Angeles still holds a seven-game lead in the NL West.

