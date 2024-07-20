Dodgers vs Red Sox on July 20: How to Watch, Predictions, and More
The Los Angeles Dodgers enter Saturday's contest looking to build off their win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday. Los Angeles was down 1-0 late in the game before star first baseman Freddie Freeman hit a grand slam to flip the game on its head. They won by a score of 4-1, giving themselves a strong victory to open the second half of the year. The Dodgers enter this game with a record of 57-41, currently sitting in first place within the National League West. As for Boston, they have a record of 53-43, good for third place in the American League East.
Here's what else you need to know about today's game:
How to Watch
- Time: 4:15 p.m. PT
- Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
- TV: FOX
- Radio: 570 in Los Angeles
Odds
• Moneyline: Red Sox +118 /Dodgers -139
• Over/under: 9.5
Prediction
The Dodgers are sending rookie left-hander Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 6.30 ERA) to the mound in this contest. Boston is countering by sending out Brayan Bello (10-5, 5.32 ERA) to see if they can tie the series up.
The Dodgers offense was slow to wake up last night before Freeman saved them. They will need a better showing this time around, especially with a rookie on the mound. However, the team uses the energy from last night and grabs a second straight victory.
Dodgers 4, Red Sox 2
More
• Wrobleski spoke after his last start about how he knows he could be better. He has allowed seven runs in his first two career starts. The prized left-hander needs to show more if he wants to stay with the big-league team.
• Despite a poor record over the last month or so, Los Angeles still holds a seven-game lead in the NL West.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER