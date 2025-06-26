Dodgers vs Rockies Suddenly Enter Delay on Wednesday
Wednesday evening's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies has been suspended due to a rain delay.
As the Denver skies poured heavy rain, the Dodgers benefitted via a bizarre two-run single by Max Muncy in the sixth inning of the contest.
With runners on second and third and two outs, Muncy hit what normally would be a routine pop-fly to the right side of the infield. Struggling with the elements, Rockies second baseman Thairo Estrada completely lost sight of the ball which harmlessly dropped in-between himself and first baseman Michael Toglia.
The Dodgers benefitted from this good fortune, as Dalton Rushing and Shohei Ohtani both scored to break the 0-0 tie. Up until that point, Colorado starter Chase Dollander had been utterly dominant.
Speaking of which, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is currently in the midst of his best start in a while. The Japanese ace has thrown five scoreless innings — allowing only one hit and one walk while striking out six.
UPDATE: The game will resume at 8:20 p.m. PT.
