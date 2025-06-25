Former Dodgers World Series Champion Officially Released By Padres
Former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Jason Heyward was released by the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.
Although his time with L.A. was brief, the veteran spent parts of two seasons in a Dodgers uniform, including the 2024 campaign that led to the eighth World Series championship in franchise history.
Heyward's first five seasons in The Show were spent with the Atlanta Braves, earning an All-Star nod during his rookie season, and even finishing second to San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey in Rookie of the Year voting back in 2010.
He would win two Gold Glove awards in Atlanta, and a third during his lone season as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2015.
The following season, Heyward would join a Chicago Cubs team, only 108 years removed from their last World Series win. Sure enough, the magic of the 2016 season would end with Heyward helping Chicago come back from a 3-1 deficit and win the Fall Classic, stealing a base in the historic 10-inning Game 7 duel to clinch baseball immortality.
Heyward would stay in Chicago until the 2022 campaign, as his batting average dropped to just .204 in his 48 injury-riddled outings that season. The outfielder was hitting .259 throughout his career up until that point.
In 2023, Heyward started his stint with the Dodgers. At 33 years old, Heyward turned back the clock and showed the baseball world how much more he had in the tank, slashing .269/.340/.473 with an OPS of .813.
Heyward played 63 games in L.A. during the 2024 campaign, hitting just .208 until he was released at the end of August. He then signed with the Houston Astros and finished off the season in Texas, batting .208 in 24 games.
The veteran started the 2025 season as a member of the San Diego Padres, but continued his struggles at the plate. He was batting .176 in 34 appearances in San Diego ahead of his release on Tuesday.
Perhaps the outfielder will find another home to continue his professional baseball life, but in the event that he calls it a career, his longevity and pair of World Series rings will certainly be celebrated for years to come.
