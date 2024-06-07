Dodgers vs Yankees: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More
The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Yankees Friday night in a meeting that not only features two of the top teams from the American and National leagues, but has captured attention as a rare meeting between two of the game's storied franchises.
As the Dodgers step into Yankee Stadium with a 39-25 record, they prepare to challenge the Yankees, who boast the best record in baseball at 45-19.
The Dodgers recently wrapped up a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates with an 11-7 victory Thursday, keeping their offensive momentum from a 6-run outburst the day before. Freddie Freeman hit a three-run homer in the early innings, and Mookie Betts secured victory with a three-run homer of his own. Michael Grove shined in relief pitching, securing his career-high third win of the season, underscoring the depth of the Dodgers' bullpen.
Here's what to look for as the Dodgers prepare for arguably their toughest opponent of the season.
How to Watch
Time: 4:05 p.m. PT/7:05 p.m. ET
Dodgers: SportsNet LA
Yankees: YES
Streaming: Apple TV+
Odds
Moneyline: Dodgers -155, Yankees +130
Over/under: 8.5
Odds courtesy of DraftKings.com
Predictions
The Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto, boasting an ERA of 3.32, is expected to hurl a strong game. The early scouting reports on him as he was preparing to sign with an MLB team over the winter suggested he would thrive in a big-market environment, and there's no bigger stage in MLB than Yankee Stadium. Given that the Dodgers' bats also seem to be warming up, they might just have the edge in this matchup over Yankees starter Cody Poteet (2-0, 2.45 ERA). Give the Dodgers the edge on paper in a close game.
More
• Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who starts for the Dodgers, is averaging 10.52 strikeouts per nine innings, ranking him seventh in the National League.
• Betts continues to impress with a .370 batting average with runners in scoring position, sixth in the National League
• Betts also has the second-highest OPS in MLB history when hitting in the No. 1 spot in the order (.915). Only Ronald Acuña Jr. is higher (.918).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
