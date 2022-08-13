Skip to main content
Dodgers: Watch LA In-Stadium Organist Troll Carlos Correa After Strikeout

Old habits die hard for Dodgers fans as a previous cheating scandal involving Carlos Correa still stings
All may be forgiven, but all will never be forgotten. In the case of former Houston Astros and current Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, it seems all will never be forgiven in the eyes of Dodgers fans. 

As we all know, the Astros famously banged on trash bins and used cameras to steal signs from opposing pitchers to help with the cake walk heading into their 2017 World Series win. The seven game series between the Dodgers and the Astros was a great series, until it wasn't. 

The Dodgers lost in seven games, but soon news came out from their cheating and nothing was the same since. To this day, players from the cheating Astros team still get booed and ridiculed, and rightfully so. 

Correa has taken a lot heat for his comments to Cody Bellinger and others who were upset about cheating in the World Series in which Correa replied "shut the f*** up." Correa entered Dodgers stadium for the second game of the series, but this time, without the protection of his Astros teammates and a bigger crowd for Freddie Freeman bobblehead night.

I think you can take a guess of how the fans reacted, or better yet, who the boos were targeting. To add insult to injury, the Dodgers organist Dieter Ruehle had some fun with Correa on a strikeout. 

Correa gets another reminder of his World Series antics while the Dodgers sweep the Twins in dominant fashion. Safe to say it was a win-win for the team and fans alike. 

