Dodgers Were Reportedly Finalists Before San Diego Padres Acquired Star Closer
The Los Angeles Dodgers missed out on top pitching target Tanner Scott after their division rivals, the San Diego Padres, acquired Scott from the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.
The Padres gave up a significant haul to trade for Scott and teammate Bryan Hoeing. The two pitchers joins a staff that was bolstered over the weekend by the acquisition of right-hander Jason Adam from the Tampa Bay Rays.
Between the two trades, the Padres gave up eight prospects: left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling, right-handed pitcher Dylan Lesko, right-handed pitcher Adam Mazur, infielder Graham Pauley, outfielder Homer Bush Jr., infielder Jay Beshears and catcher J.D. Gonzalez in exchange.
The Dodgers were reportedly one of the teams that finished close to bringing in Scott, one of MLB's best closers, per the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
Along with the Dodgers, the Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals, New York Yankees, and Philadelphia Phillies were reportedly also interested in Scott, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
The 30-year-old left-hander made his first All-Star team this season. He is 6-5 with a 1.18 ERA, 53 strikeouts, and 18 saves through 44 games in 2024. The Padres now have two of MLB's best closers; Scott joins incumbent closer Robert Suarez at the back end of a fortified bullpen.
What makes the combination of Scott and Suarez particularly potent: Scott is a left-hander and Suarez is a right-hander, allowing San Diego to choose their closer based on who's due to bat for their opponent.
While the Dodgers were unable to bring in Scott, they did make several moves ahead of the deadline. They brought in reliever Michael Kopech, center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, and starting pitcher Jack Flaherty all before the deadline. The Dodgers acquired Kiermaier and Flaherty in the closing minutes before the deadline Tuesday.
The addition of former Detroit Tigers starter Flaherty is extra important for the Dodgers, especially after Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet was not traded at the deadline.
In Flaherty, the Dodgers get a starter who is 7-5 with a 2.95 ERA and 133 strikeouts. Flaherty will fortify the Dodgers' starting rotation, joining a group that should include Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Glasnow, Gavin Stone, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto by the end of the season.
With the Padres drawing within 5.5 games of the National League West lead with Tuesday's win, the trade deadline amplified a heated race bewteen two rivals. It should make for a couple exciting months as the postseason draws closer.