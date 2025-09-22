Roki Sasaki threw a scoreless inning for AAA OKC!

1IP | 0H | 0R | 2Ks | 1BB



The first pitch he threw was 99, and the split he threw to record his 1st K was a pretty nice "ball to strike" pitch.



He hit 100 with some "ride and run" to the 2nd hitter on the 1st pitch, then threw 2…