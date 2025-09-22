Dodgers Will Make a Decision on Roki Sasaki This Week
The beleaguered Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen could soon be getting a secret weapon of sorts.
Rookie Roki Sasaki has been quietly revving up in the minor leagues playing for the team's Triple-A affiliate. Most interesting has been the fact that the starter is being utilized currently as a relief pitcher. Could this foreshadow a possible role in the postseason?
Manager Dave Roberts admitted that Sasaki could be a postseason relief option with continued work in Triple-A. There's a real possibility that Sasaki will be promoted to the Dodgers with one week to get his feet wet as a reliever versus major league hitters.
After that, anything appears to be fair game pertaining to his involvement moving forward.
There's something very promising with this entire scenario. It could've been easy for Sasaki to shut it down and work out the necessary mechanical issues that plagued him during his short stint earlier this year with the big club. Now seemingly fully healthy, reports indicate that Sasaki is back to pumping in 100 mph fastballs with real movement.
With the depth of the current rotation, Sasaki won't be asked to start any postseason games barring something totally unforeseen. However, having this sort of firepower coming out of the bullpen to combat right-handed hitters is something understandably attractive.
Sasaki has the pedigree of a guy who won't be rattled in pressure-packed situations. The stuff when healthy is evident, and with the need for swing-and-miss stuff in the postseason, Sasaki may be just what the doctor ordered.
The collection of right-handed relievers at Roberts' disposal is a bit shaky. Kirby Yates has not looked like the same guy from last year. Michael Kopech just went on the IL with various physical issues. Ben Casparius was recently optioned to Triple-A. Kyle Hurt is far from a known commodity despite getting late hype as a possible addition. Blake Treinen also has looked very shaky in recent weeks.
Aside from youngsters Emmet Sheehan and Edgardo Henriquez, the stable of right-handed relievers has some real questions. Sasaki immediately would inject some quality and perhaps some energy in the process.
There's even a unique comparison to former Los Angeles Angels closer Francisco Rodriguez where the then-rookie had a stellar postseason en route to leading the Angels to a World Series title in 2002.
At the very least, even if Sasaki doesn't feature in the postseason, this is an example of the creativity and inventiveness of the front office looking to leave no stone unturned when aiming to put out the most talented roster possible.
