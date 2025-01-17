Dodgers Won't Force Another Blockbuster Move This Offseason, Says Insider
The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series in October, but the organization's streak of success flowed into the offseason. While the Dodgers have continued to find success in the winter, the team could still make another big move this offseason — but they won't force it, according to a report from ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.
More news: Dodgers Could Make Multiple Trades Very Soon
"But they'll be there if Tanner Scott's market falls and they can be opportunistic on another high-leverage arm," Gonzalez wrote Thursday. "They just don't need to force anything here. And given how Andrew Friedman has historically approached the bullpen market, they probably won't."
If this leaves fans wondering why, there is a simple answer. The Dodgers have already had one of the most successful offseasons in the league.
Before the Fall Classic even wrapped up, the Dodgers were already linked to top free agents — the most popular being star outfielder Juan Soto, who the Dodgers were playing against. The Dodgers were also speculated to be interested in one of the top three starting pitcher in the 2024 free agent class, Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell, and Max Fried.
Then, less than a month after becoming champions, the Dodgers extended utility man Tommy Edman. His extension was the first signal the Dodgers were hoping to engineer another winning roster to repeat in 2025.
Just a day later, the Dodgers made their first blockbuster move of the winter by signing free agent ace Blake Snell. The addition of the two-time Cy Young winner showed just how serious the Dodgers were about cementing a golden era of Dodgers baseball.
Many baseball fans seethed, while Dodgers fans rejoiced.
On the eve of the Winter Meetings, a flurry of moves transpired for Los Angeles. The Dodgers signed outfielder Michael Conforto and retained their top reliever in 2024, Blake Treinen. Soto was also taken off the market, indicating the Dominican wouldn't be coming to Los Angeles.
The Dodgers also re-signed fan favorite Teoscar Hernández after weeks of contract negotiations. Just hours before Hernández's press conference at Dodger Stadium, it was reported the team had signed Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim.
The signing of Kim left many people wondering what his arrival meant for players like Gavin Lux, Chris Taylor, and free agent Kiké Hernández. Lo and behold, Kim's arrival meant the departure of Lux.
The most recent free agency frenzy involving the Dodgers has been the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes. Sasaki has until Jan. 23 to sign with a team, meaning his answer should be announced in the coming days.
Given all that's transpired for the Dodgers this winter, it's no surprise there is speculation the organization has already engineered all its blockbuster moves for the offseason. However, you can never count the Dodgers out — if there is a move to make that will improve this roster, they're always a threat to do it.
More news: Dodgers All-Star Spoke With Roki Sasaki on the Phone, Gave Him Recruiting Pitch