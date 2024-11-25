Dodgers World Series Champion Drawing Interest From Multiple Rivals
The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired starting pitcher Jack Flaherty at the trade deadline from the Detroit Tigers. Flaherty helped the Dodgers win their eighth World Series title in October, and has since entered free agency.
The right-hander has deservedly garnered interest from several teams around the league after a strong showing in Los Angeles.
It's very possible that the New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, or Los Angeles Angels could be the team to snag Flaherty this winter, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
“Remember back to the trade deadline, they were involved in the Jack Flaherty sweepstakes,” Morosi said about the Yankees on MLB Network. “The Yankees could still be involved in Flaherty, as well."
Flaherty added: "I'd be a little surprised if [Flaherty] crosses that rubicon in that NL West rivalry [between the Dodgers and Padres], given how intense things got. ... But the admiration that Mike Shildt has for Jack Flaherty did not dissipate. As intense as things got in the playoffs, there is still that respect.
"Nor can we eliminate another SoCal team, the Angels, who are known to be involved for starting pitching as well."
One of the Dodgers' biggest needs this offseason is starting pitching, but the team is looking to sign one of the biggest free agent pitchers in Blake Snell, Corbin Burnes, or Max Fried.
Once those three pitchers are off the market, it's likely more teams will be interested in adding Flaherty. Additionally, the Dodgers are also interested in signing international amateur free agent Roki Sasaki.
If the Dodgers are able to land Sasaki and a star free agent pitcher, it's unlikely the team will also look for Flaherty to return. Although the right-hander loved playing for the Dodgers as a hometown player, he could very well earn his big payday elsewhere.
Flaherty posted a 3.17 ERA, 194 strikeouts, and 38 walks over 162 innings for both the Tigers and Dodgers. Although the right-hander had somewhat of a bumpy postseason accumulating an ERA of 7.36, Flaherty would certainly bolster any rotation.