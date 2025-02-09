Dodgers World Series Champion Outfielder Signs With Rival Padres
The San Diego Padres reached an agreement with free-agent and former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Jason Heyward Friday, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic.
Heyward is expected to share left-field duties with fellow veteran Connor Joe, who also finalized a deal earlier on Friday.
In 63 games before his release, he hit .211/.288/.412 with six home runs for the Dodgers.
In 2024, Heyward's batting average and on-base percentage declined, but he provided veteran leadership and a power bat, hitting 10 home runs in 87 games, mostly in a bench or platoon role. His final moment with the Dodgers came on Aug. 20, when he hit a pinch-hit, three-run home run to help secure a 6-3 win over the Seattle Mariners. Shortly after, he was designated for assignment and released.
Left field is almost a foreign land for Heyward, who made just eight of his 1,616 career starts there.
Six of those starts came last season with the Houston Astros, who signed him in August after he was released by the Dodgers. In 24 games with the Astros, Heyward hit .218/.283/.473 with four home runs.
Heyward, primarily a right fielder throughout his career with five Gold Gloves, will now platoon in left field with Fernando Tatis Jr. in right and Jackson Merrill in center.
Heyward and Joe will fill the void left by the departure of All-Star Jurickson Profar. Despite limited experience in left field, Heyward remains a solid defender.
However, both players were below-average hitters in 2024, and neither is expected to command a large salary in their new deals.
Heyward rebounded in 2023 with the Dodgers after struggling in his previous years with the Chicago Cubs. He posted a .813 OPS (119 OPS+) in a platoon role, playing 124 games and seeing time at all three outfield positions for the division champions. His strong performance in the field and at the plate helped him regain his form, showcasing his value as a versatile outfielder.
Before playing with the Dodgers, Heyward spent several years in Atlanta, St. Louis and Chicago.
From 2010-14, Heyward quickly made a name for himself with the Braves, winning two Gold Gloves, making the NL All-Star team as a rookie, and averaging 17 home runs, 13 stolen bases, and a .781 OPS.
In 2015, the Braves traded him to the Cardinals, where he had a career-best 7 bWAR season, hitting .293 with 23 steals and winning another Gold Glove.
Afterward, he joined the Cubs, helping them end their 108-year championship drought in 2016 with his eight-year, $184 million contract.